Kerala government announces new quarantine rules for international travellers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced new quarantine rules for all international passengers coming to the state. The new rules will come into effect from October 6. The new rules were introduced on the basis of Union Health Ministry guidelines.

As per the new rules, all international passengers must carry out three RT-PCR tests- 72 hours before the journey, after arriving at an airport in the state, and then eight days after arriving in the state. Also all travellers coming from UK will have to undergo ten-day quarantine at home. Passengers from South Africa, Brazil, and Europe will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Also, all passengers coming from foreign countries irrespective of their vaccination status will have to take RT-PCR tests on reaching the airports in the state. Travellers from other countries will have to undergo self-monitoring for 14 days if they test negative in RT- PCR test.

The state health minister Veena George said that the samples of passengers from countries like Botswana, the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, Brazil, European nations, of the Middle East, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe will be sent for virus mutation tests.