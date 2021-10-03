Sisters spend days with mother’s body in France; tell police ‘mommy is sleeping’

Rennes: Two girls, aged five and seven, spent several days in an apartment with their mother’s body after she died suddenly in northwest France.

‘Be quiet, Mommy is sleeping,’ the girls told the police officers who visited their flat in the city of Le Mans on Wednesday, after their schools had been notified of their prolonged absence, said the regional prosecutor.

The officers insisted on entering and found the mother’s body. According to an autopsy, she died of natural causes. The girls were shifted to the hospital, where they were in foster care and given psychological counselling.

Also Read: Pakistani comedian and TV personality Umer Sharif dies aged 66 in Germany

It was unclear how long they had stayed with their dead mother inside the flat. Mans prosecutor Delphine Dewailly stated that a criminal hypothesis has been ruled out. ‘We are now going to wait a few days and then try to get witness testimony from the little girls.’