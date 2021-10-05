Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered at Nazi death camp in Poland.

Anti-Semitic graffiti has been found on barracks at Auschwitz-Birkenau II Nazi death camp. The Memorial and Museum running the site reported the incident on Tuesday, describing the act as ‘outrageous.’

Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial is in charge of preserving the Auschwitz Nazi death camp set up in Poland by Nazi Germany during World War II. In the gas chambers of this camp, more than a million Jewish people have perished. Others starved to death in the camp or died due to cold and diseases.

The graffiti had statements in English and German. Two other references to the Old Testament sayings were also written, which were used by the anti-Semites. The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial said in a statement that it was an offense against the memorial site, which was outrageous and above all, an attack on the symbol of one of the most terrible tragedies in the world history.

The memorial added that it was an extremely painful blow on the memories of all the victims who have died in the German Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. Investigations have started to find the people responsible for these anti-Semitic activities by the police. The police are analyzing and compiling data as well as reviewing video footage of the incident.

The memorial said that the graffiti will be removed after the investigation. It also added that the security measures to prevent these activities will be strengthened at the site.