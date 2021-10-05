California oil spill: Authorities race to contain the spill as concerns raise over the speed of response.

Environmental authorities are racing to contain a large oil spill in the coastline in Southern California as concerns emerge over the speed of the response. How the leak was handled in critical hours after the oil started spewing from the damaged pipeline off the coastline, has become a topic of concern in between the authorities and the clean-up crews.

The leak was reported first, off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange county, on Saturday. The incident was reported by Amplify Energy, which is a Houston company that owned the pipeline system. An estimated volume of about 126,000 gallons of crude oil have spilled from the 17-mile-long pipeline structure.

These pipelines carry fuel from offshore platforms to land from about five miles off the Newport Beach.

This is the largest oil leak in California since 2015. The oil spill has raised concerns about the critical wetlands and coastal habitats as the authorities have reported several wildlife deaths. The wildlife groups and the environmental organisations have commented that the effects on wildlife were so far better than what they had feared.

Several cases of fishes coated with oil and birds washing ashore were reported due to the oil spill. Department of Fish and Wildlife of California shut down a series of fisheries along the coastline as the oil spill grew larger.