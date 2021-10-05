Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election: BJP makes landslide victory

Gandhinagar: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a landslide victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections. BJP won 41 seats out of the 44 seats. Congress won 2 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 1 seat. In the 2016 elections Congress and BJP had won 16 seats.

A total of 161 candidates contested in the elections. BJP and Congress fielded 44 candidates on 44 seats and AAP contested in 40 seats. The Mayor post is reserved for the Schedule Caste community and all the five Schedule Caste seats were won by BJP. The GMC elections is the last major election before the Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held in December 2022.

A total of 56.24% voting was recorded in the election held on Sunday. Apart from GMC, elections were also held in Okha, Bhanvad and Thara municipalities. Together in these three municipalities, 205 candidates were in the field, including 78 from BJP, 72 from Congress, 52 from AAP, among others.