Know the surprising health benefits of sex during periods

Sex on menstrual periods is a pretty taboo subject and most people did not like that. But as per studies, period sex is safe and has some surprising health effects. It provides relief from period cramps.

As per studies, sex during periods help to relieve menstrual cramps. During orgasm, your uterus contracts and the blood lining will shed faster than it normally does. As per studies, t menstrual blood in the uterus is squeezed out during orgasm.

Period sex is also known to soothe period cramps, make you have better orgasms, can connect you better with your partner and as it pushes you out of your comfort zone, it can help you deal with your vulnerability in a better way.

During sexual activity several hormones and chemicals are released. This happy hormones make you feel better. It also cools your mind and take it off menstrual discomfort.

Having sex make your periods shorter. Muscle contractions during sex push out the uterine contents faster and result in shorter periods.

Sex during periods also ushers in a feeling of deeper intimacy between the partners. Research has shown that about 30% of people have sex while on their period.