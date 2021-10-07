Janhvi Kapoor gets late mother Sridevi’s words tattooed on hand

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was extremely close to her mother Sridevi Kapoor, who passed away on February 24, 2018. The actress frequently posts tributes to her mother on social media. And now, Janhvi shared a set of pictures from her vacation and a video of getting a tattoo on her arm.

Sharing the posts on Instagram, Janhvi wrote: ‘Days well spent.’ In February this year, Janhvi Kapoor shared a handwritten note from Sridevi on her 3rd death anniversary. The 24-year-old actress has the first sentence of the note tattooed on her arm, which read: ‘I love you my labbu.’

The post range from sunkissed selfies to pool photos. There’s also a video of Janhvi getting inked while chanting ‘Govinda Govinda.’

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. It’s a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, which was released in 2018. Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh all play key roles in the film, which is produced by Aanand L Rai.