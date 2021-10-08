Sydney’s reopening is moving too quick, doctors warn.

Australian doctors warned that a quick and rapid easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney could assert pressure on health systems and risk lives. Sydney is preparing to lift Covid-19 restrictions next week, after a 100-day long lockdown.

Work from home orders will be lifted on Monday as the state of New South Wales have achieved a 70 percent target of full-course inoculation for its adult population. Restaurants and other public settings are now hurrying to arrange supplies and staffing.

Authorities have decided to boost the permitted limits for number of people gathering at homes, weddings and funerals. Australian Medical Association (AMA) has criticised this decision along with the authority’s decision to lift travel curbs for Sydneysiders outside the areas under their local government.

Omar Khorshid, the President of Australian Medical Association said in a statement that the authorities of New South Wales must not be reckless at critical times like this. He added that too fast or too early could cause preventable deaths and can result in more lockdowns.

Dominic Perrottet, the State Premier defended his decision to lift the curbs as soon as possible by saying that the pandemic had affected the state economically too. As the inoculation rate hits 90 percent, more relaxations on gathering limits and travel restrictions will be introduced as there a steady fall in infections.