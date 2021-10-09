Minor girl gang-raped: Four, including boyfriend arrested, 3 absconding

Nagpur: A 16-year-old girl was sexually exploited by her boyfriend and his friends and then gang-raped by three strangers in Madhav Nagari area, Nagpur. Four men, including her boyfriend, have been arrested in connection with the case, three suspects are still absconding.

The girl in her complaint stated that five-six persons forced themselves upon her, after catching her with her boyfriend in a compromising position at a deserted area behind Madhav Nagari, on October 7. She said that the perpetrators thrashed the boyfriend before they sexually exploited her. Later, on detailed investigation, it was proven that a dispute had cropped up between the boyfriend and his three friends over financial issues, for which he used her to pay the debt. According to Police, the boyfriend took money from his friends to allow them exploit the minor. MIDC police have taken the boyfriend and his friends into custody, and search is underway for the absconding accused.

A case under IPC sections related to gang-rape as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act was registered at MIDC Police Station. Police officials said the girl was sent to government shelter home after her medical examination. This is the second time the minor has been a victim of rape. The earlier case too was registered at MIDC police station, in November last year, after which she was lodged at government shelter home.