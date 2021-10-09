Qatar Airways announces holiday package

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has launched a holiday package for citizens and expats. The airline has announced packages to visit countries included in the ‘Green List’ of Qatar. The package includes flight ticket and hotel accommodation.

The air carrier said that all vaccinated citizens and residents must follow the entry requirements imposed by the countries included in the Green List. The airline also announced that all fully vaccinated citizens and residents are exempted from a pre-departure PCR test and post-arrival quarantine requirements.

Several countries are included in the ‘Green List’ of Qatar like Italy, the UK, Turkey, Oman, Georgia, and the Maldives. More information about is available on : qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-en/offers/mid-term-holiday-deals.