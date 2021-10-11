Karnataka Muslim woman offers Dasara puja at temple built by her husband

Shivamogga : A Muslim woman offered special puja at a temple built by her late husband, ahead of Dasara festival celebrations, in Sagar town of Shivamogga, Karnataka. The Bhagavati Amma temple was constructed by a railway employee Ibrahim Sharif, nearly 50 years ago, which was then handed over to the Hindu community.

Famida, wife of Ibrahim Sharif, said that the temple was built in a piece of land provided by the railway department. She added that her husband died two years ago but his family members and other relatives continue to offer special puja during Hindu festivals.

‘The Goddess was appearing in my husband’s dreams. He consulted seer Sridhar and constructed a small temple. Ibrahim had been doing namaz and puja at home and at the temple respectively’ said Fatima disclosing the reason behind the construction of the temple by her late husband.

