Three Maoists, including 2 women shot dead in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Three suspected Maoists, including two women, were shot dead on Tuesday, in an exchange of fire in Tulasi Forest Range in Malkangiri district, Odisha. The operation was conducted by a joint team of the special operation group and Malkangiri district voluntary force.

DGP Abhay said that when the Maoists got hint about the presence of jawans in the forest near Kerimiti village along the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, they opened fire and the security personnel retaliated. He added that all the three Maoists died on the spot, adding that their bodies have been recovered along with two guns.

The DGP further said that the combing operation is still underway, as about 30-40 more Naxals are suspected to be in the area. According to official reports, 16 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) were killed in gun-battles with security forces in Odisha in 2020. Seven civilians and two policemen had also lost their lives in naxal violence last year.