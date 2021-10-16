Directorate General of Civil Aviation announces important decision

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has temporarily suspended SpiceJet’s license to transport dangerous goods. The aviation authority in the country suspended the license for 30 days.

During this period, SpiceJet will not be allowed to carry dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, on its domestic as well as international flights. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) rules, dangerous goods are articles or substances that are capable of posing a risk to health, safety, property or the environment.