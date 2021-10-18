Lawyer shot dead inside Court complex in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A lawyer was found shot dead inside a district court complex in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The deceased, identified as Bhupendra Singh, was found dead on the third floor of the complex, along with a country made pistol which was spotted near the body.

The lawyer was reportedly speaking to someone, and suddenly, a loud bang was heard and he fell to the floor. S Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur said that the man appeared to be alone, and no other person was seen around him at the time of the incident. He added that the circumstance around the murder is unclear, and forensic team has taken over charge of the case. Top police officials are also at the spot.

‘We do not know the details. We were in court, someone came and told us that a man has been shot; has been killed. When we came to see, we found the dead body and a country-made pistol near it. The man was earlier employed with a bank and had been practicing as a lawyer for last 4-5 years’, a fellow lawyer of the court stated.

Also read: Abusive tweets promoting communal hatred: TN BJP leader arrested