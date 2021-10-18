‘No one is safe in today’s UP’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched severe criticism against the state government over the murder of a lawyer in the court premises. The Congress leader said that no one is safe in Uttar Pradesh.

‘The legal and judicial fraternity is an integral pillar of our democracy. The brutal murder of an advocate in broad daylight in court premises in Shahjahanpur is another chilling reminder that no one is safe in today’s UP – not women, not farmers and now not advocates’, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A lawyer named Bhupendra Singh was shot dead inside a district court complex in Shahjahanpur. Top police officials said that the circumstance around the murder is unclear, and forensic team has taken over charge of the case. Further investigation is underway.