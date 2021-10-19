Major earthquake hits Greece

Cairo: A major earthquake shook Greece on Tuesday. The US Geological Survey (USGS) updated that an earthquake measuring 6.0 has hit the Greek island of Karpathos early on Tuesday and the trembles of the quake was felt across the eastern Mediterranean. The trembles were felt in Cairo, Alexandria, Assiut and in other cities in Egypt, Nicosia, Beirut, parts of Israel and the Palestine, and the region around southern Turkey’s Antalya. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Earlier a week ago, another powerful earthquake had jolted Crete in Greece.

Greece and its islands are located along a boundary zone in the eastern Mediterranean, between the African Plate and the Eurasian Plate. And thus, it is one of the most seismically active countries. Greece often hosts large magnitude earth- quakes, whilst a moderate or small magnitude earthquake is felt every 2-3 days on average.