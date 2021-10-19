Payas Jain becomes World No. 1 Paddler in U-17 category

New Delhi: Payas Jain, the paddler from Delhi, became the second Indian to achieve a World No. 1 ranking, with his title-winning performances in the Under-17 Boys Category. Payas is the first Delhi paddler to reach the pinnacle of the ITTF world ranking and the youngest Indian to bag the achievement.

Manav Thakkar, who became the World No. 1 in the Under-21 category in January 2020, is the only other Indian who achieved this feat. Payas has credited three Under-17 crowns this season, besides a couple of bronze medals in Under-19 in his first international appearance since the Covid pandemic. In the under-19 section, Payas climbed to the seventh spot leaping five places ahead, from last week.

The National youth and junior champion surpassed his previous best of World No. 2 after winning three titles in Otocec, Tunis and Muscat – this season. With Payas at 3458 points on the table, the Romanian is 90 points behind him in the second position.