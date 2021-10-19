Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the share market. The indices has touched an all-time high in the morning session. BSE Sensex crossed 62,000 mark for the first time. But the profit booking by investors has weighed upon the indices.

BSE Sensex ended at 61,716.50, lower by 49 points. NSE Nifty settled at 18,418, down 58 points or 0.30%. BSE Midcap index slipped 2.2% and BSE Smallcap index dipped 1.9%. The market breadth of BSE was weak as 2,380 shares declined and 985 surged.

The top gainers in the market were L&T, &T Infotech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Coffee and Infosys. The top losers in the market were ITC, Titan, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Powergrid.