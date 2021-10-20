No more celebrity birthday celebrations at child care centres: Govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has banned birthday celebrations in Child Care Institutions (CCI) across the state. Celebs, politicians, officers and their children usually host such celebrations.

According to the circular issued by the Directorate of Child Protection, such ‘elite’ celebrations have a detrimental psychological impact on children living in CCIs. In response to the decision, Nagasimha G Rao, the director of Child Rights Trust, told indianexpress.com that such celebrations fuel children’s misconceptions and misguided dreams at CCIs. ‘We have been apprising government officials of the need to ban these as most children have confessed that they were not even aware of their own birthdays… Further, it is impossible for the CCIs to get funds to celebrate each child’s birthday with the same fervour, which often troubles young minds,’ he said.

Furthermore, the government circular has specifically directed all stakeholders in CCIs, including district child protection units and childcare homes run by public and private organisations, to make sure that the order is followed.

The majority of children living in CCIs have been rescued from begging, sexual abuse, abusive parenthood, child labour, child marriage and similar situations.