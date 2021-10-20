Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty file Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday.

Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on October 14 for allegedly committing fraud against her and harassing her mentally. At the Juhu police station, she told the media, ‘I have filed a complaint to register an FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation.’

Raj Kundra, a businessman, and 11 other people were arrested on July 19 after they allegedly making porn films.

The Mumbai Court granted Raj bail on September 20 for the same case on the condition that he pays Rs. 50,000/- as surety.