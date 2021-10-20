Rajasthan man undergoes bilateral hand surgery in Mumbai

Mumbai: An unusual bilateral hand transplant was successfully performed at a hospital on a 22-year-old man who had lost both his hands and feet in a tragic accident.

According to a statement released by the hospital, the man from Rajasthan recently underwent an extensive bilateral hand transplant operation. ‘It is a very rare case in which a quadruple amputee (a person without hands and feet) had been reabulated with the bilateral hand transplant procedure. Another case complication was the disfunction of both the arms; one hand cut was in below elbow and another one was above elbow which made it much more challenging,’ commented Dr. Nilesh Satbhai, senior consultant, Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Surgery.

One and a half years ago, the patient had suffered electrical burns (after coming into contact with a high-tension wire). ‘The case was very challenging and complicated. A bilateral transplant surgery was conducted wherein we had to work on two hands of the recipient and the two hands of the donor to prepare the parts and join them successfully. Hence the surgery took 13 hours to complete,’ Dr. Satbhai said. According to him, it was the first of its kind surgery performed in Mumbai at Global Hospitals. He said that the surgery went well and that the patient is in a stable condition.

Read also: Disney delays sequels of ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Black Panther’ & ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

In order to prevent infection after discharge, Dr. Satbhai advised the patient to take immunoseparation medication and maintain good hygiene. ‘The recovery of hand will take a time of three to four months with constant physiotherapy sessions for at least a year,’ said the doctor.

In 2014, Dr. Satbhai performed the first such surgery on Monika More, a young girl from Mumbai who had lost both of her hands in a train accident. The transplant was performed in 2020.