Disney delays sequels of ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Black Panther’ & ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Walt Disney Co on Monday postponed the release of sequels to ‘Black Panther’, ‘Thor’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ by several months and announced that the next big-screen adventure for ‘Indiana Jones’ would be released in 2023.

The release date for ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ has been moved from March 25 to May 6, 2022, Disney announced in an updated release schedule. Marvel was forced to postpone its other superhero films for 2022. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, previously scheduled for release on May 6, has been moved to July 8, 2022. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be released in November 2022 instead of July 2022.

Harrison Ford’s fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie has been postponed until June 30, 2023 instead of July 29, 2022. Ford suffered a shoulder injury on set in June and recently returned to filming.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood studios have shuffled their movie schedules several times. Following extended closures, theater operators are counting on blockbusters to entice audiences back. Among the changes, ‘The Marvels’ will now be released in February 2023 and ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will be released in July 2023.