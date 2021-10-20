Angelina’s 16-year-old daughter wears same dress that her mother wore to Oscars 2014

As the 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt walked the red carpet with her mother Angelina Jolie at the Eternals premiere, she wore the same dress that Angelina wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.

In addition to starring in the film with a host of big-name actors, Angelina attended the event with five of her of her six children: Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox. Zahara, who borrowed a dress from her mother’s wardrobe, was clearly the most inspired by Jolie’s style, as she stunned in a strapless brown dress that complemented her children’s ensembles well. Last year, Jolie wore the Elie Saab dress at the 86th Academy Awards, where her ex-husband Brad Pitt won Best Picture for producing 12 Years a Slav. Now, Zahara is wearing it on the red carpet as a tribute to her mother’s accomplishments.

In a conversation with Extra at the event, Jolie spoke highly of her daughters and the lessons she hopes to teach them through her role as a powerful woman in the film. ‘It’s about teaching them to be their true selves and teaching them to be able to hold on to that,’ she said. ‘We are all born powerful, we just get a lot that breaks us down. I hope they are soft, I hope they are kind, and I hope they feel strong enough to protect that.’ Jolie said her kids were amused that she played a superhero while doing everyday work, stating, ‘I think someone said the other day, Isn’t it amazing you can like fly a plane and do all the stuff at the U.N. and you can be in a Marvel movie, but you can’t make eggs?’

The Jolie-Pitts weren’t the only children to attend the premiere: actress Salma Hayek made an appearance with her daughter, 14-year-old Valentina, who praised her mom on the red carpet. ‘She’s cool,’ said the teen of her mother.