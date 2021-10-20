This one rupee coin will fetch you Rs 10 crore: Know how

New Delhi: An old one-rupee coin will give you Rs 10 crore. This coin was as printed in 1885 and recently it was auctioned for Rs 10 crore.

This rare coin is wanted by people who love collecting old notes and coins. If you have the owner of such rare coins and want to sell them then you will have to visit the online websites and register yourself.

Know how to sell old coins:

Step 1: Register on an online classified’s platform such as Olx, Quikr, CoinBazzar and IndiaMart.

Step 2: Create your login ID and password.

Step 3: Create an online listing for your online coin and upload a photo of the coins. Also enter details such as how old is the coins and what makes it worthy enough.

Step 4: Interested buyers will contact you and then negotiate with them.