Kerala CPI(M) leader booked for illegally giving up daughter’s newborn baby

Peroorkada police station in Thiruvananthapuram has registered a complaint against the Kerala CPI(M) leader, his wife and four others, including other family members in a case of forcibly taking away daughter’s newborn infant.

The incident occurred over a year ago, when CPI(M) leader Jayachandran, who is a member of the Peroorkada CPI(M) unit’s local committee and the General Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU), and his family members forcibly took away his daughter Anupama’s newborn and allegedly gave up the baby for adoption.

The incident came to light after Anupama, who had been imprisoned by the family, managed to escape and talk to the media with her partner Ajith.

According to Peroorkada police authorities, a complaint has been registered against Jayachandran, his wife Smitha, his eldest daughter Anju, her husband Arun and Jayachandran’s pals Ramesh and Anil Kumar under sections 343 (Wrongful detention for three or more days), 361 (Kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Officials noted that no arrests have yet been made in the case.

Anupama had kept her pregnancy away from her parents in 2020 since they were against her relationship with Ajith. Ajith is a Dalit Christian who was going through a divorce at that time, whereas Anupama comes from an Ezhava household. However, during the eighth month of her pregnancy, Anupama disclosed that she was expecting a child with Ajith. Her parents, on the other hand, were opposed to this and supposedly pretended to care for both the baby and her in order to keep her in the family. Anupama claims that her parents then brought her to a hospital and attempted to compel her to get an abortion, which she strongly rejected.

Anupama claims that the family took the baby away three days after she gave birth, making a false promise that the baby would be returned after her sister’s wedding. The infant, however, was never returned. Anupama claims that she was imprisoned and locked up by the family in the following months and she was not even permitted to contact Ajith.

Anupama managed to flee her home in March this year. Since then, she and Ajith have been frantically knocking on doors in an attempt to locate their abducted child. The couple claims that after raising the problem with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPI(M) politicians, as well as the police, no action has been taken. Following this, the couple went public with the matter, addressing it with the media.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the media, Jayachandran stated that he had put up the infant for adoption after getting Anupama’s approval. However, Anupama has rejected Jayachandran’s assertion, claiming that she was duped.