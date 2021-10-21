Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan embarrasses the country by selling gifts

Lahore: Opposition parties in Pakistan has accused that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sold gifts he received from heads of other countries including an expensive watch worth $1 million.

As per the gift depository (Toshakhana) rules in Pakistan, these gifts are the property of the state and they can be sold only at an open auction. Officials can retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs 10,000 without paying anything.

As per reports, a prince of a Gulf country had gifted Imran Khan an expensive watch and it was allegedly sold in Dubai by Khan’s close aide and $1 million was given to the prime minister. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that this act of Imran Khan is shameful. Opposition leaders said that Khan has defamed the country.

Earlier last month, the government had rejected to make public details of gifts given to the prime minister.

Meanwhile the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that government is maintaining secrecy over details of gifts as releasing their lists and comparing them with those of other countries is considered inappropriate.