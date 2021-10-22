Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive opening of the Indian share market has supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.82 against the dollar. During trading it then edged higher to 74.79, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. The rupee on Thursday ended at 74.87 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price dips down

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 93.72. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore.