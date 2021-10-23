DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCanadaLatest NewsNEWSInternationalHealth

Canada to scrap Covid advisory, Ontario to lift mask mandate by March.

Oct 23, 2021, 02:55 pm IST

Canada’s top medical officer said on Friday that the country has discontinued an official recommendation advising citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel, given the country’s success in inoculation drive to achieve vaccination target against COVID-19.

Within hours, Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, announced a plan for removing all remaining COVID-19 regulations, with the goal of eliminating all proof of vaccination and mask requirements by March 2022.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, Canada issued a travel warning.

Late on Thursday, Ottawa deleted the warning to avoid unnecessary travel, although it still advises citizens to avoid cruise ship travel outside the nation.

