Canada to scrap Covid advisory, Ontario to lift mask mandate by March.

Canada’s top medical officer said on Friday that the country has discontinued an official recommendation advising citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel, given the country’s success in inoculation drive to achieve vaccination target against COVID-19.

Within hours, Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, announced a plan for removing all remaining COVID-19 regulations, with the goal of eliminating all proof of vaccination and mask requirements by March 2022.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, Canada issued a travel warning.

Late on Thursday, Ottawa deleted the warning to avoid unnecessary travel, although it still advises citizens to avoid cruise ship travel outside the nation.