Country to open resort island to vaccinated foreign tourists

Hanoi: Vietnam will soon open the resort island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated foreign visitors. The tourism ministry in the country said that the resort island will be open from November 20 to tourists coming in charter flights.

Phu Quoc is one of the most popular tourist attraction in the country and around 670,000 visitors visited the island in 2019. The country received around $ 18 billion from tourism.

Tourists will need to show vaccine certificates together with a negative Covid-19 test result. Authorities also want to open popular destinations such as UNESCO world heritage site Ha Long Bay and the ancient town of Hoi An to foreign travellers in November

A previous plan to open Phu Quoc to international visitors in October was abandoned due to low vaccination rates among residents. Vietnam had closed its international border in the last year and suspended all commercial passenger flights.

Till now, around 880,000 Covid cases and 21,500 deaths were reported in the country. Fewer than 20 per cent of its 100 million people have been fully vaccinated.