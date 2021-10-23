Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding, pic surfaces

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker recently got married to her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic. Paul Walker’s Fast and Furious co-stars and Meadow’s godfather, actor Vin Diesel was the one, who walked her down the aisle, a special act traditionally performed by fathers.

Images from the wedding spread like wildfire, with messages of congratulations flooding in from all directions. A specific image from the event, though, brought every Fast & Furious fan to tears of delight and pride. It didn’t take long for the image to be dubbed ‘the best thing on the internet’ by the vast majority of people.

On Friday, October 22, Meadow Walker shared a photo from her fairytale wedding on Instagram in which Vin Diesel was seen happily walking her down the aisle. Fans were moved to tears when they saw Vin take Paul’s place in the photos, which reminded them of ‘brothers forever.’ One fan wrote: ‘Oh my God. Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding I’m never recovering from how sweet that is. Brothers forever. I’m just.’

Meadow Walker took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her fairytale wedding

Paul Walker died while filming the seventh instalment of Fast & Furious and the 54-year-old actor Vin Diesel worked with him in six films. Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40, after suffering numerous injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Valencia.

