You can buy gold with just a Re 1 coin: Know how

Mumbai: Indians believe that buying gold on Dhanteras or Diwali brings fortune. You do not need thousands of rupees to buy gold and just one rupee can be used to purchase gold

Several mobile wallet platforms, such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, sell gold for one rupee. You can buy 999.9 Pure Certified Gold digitally for just Re 1 if you have GooglePay, Paytm, PhonePay, or are a customer of HDFC Bank Securities or Motilal Oswal.

How to buy:

After logging in, click the gold icon to make purchases on the Google Pay platform.

Select the Buy Gold option in Manage Your Money after that. You may buy digital gold here for as little as one rupee. On top of that, there will be a 3% GST to pay.

If you spend Rs 5 on digital gold, you will receive 0.9 milligrams.

Gold will also have the options of sale, delivery, and gifting in addition to buy.

If you want to sell gold, click the Sale button, whereas if you want to give it away, click the Gift button.

Gold will be delivered at your home if you buy more than half a gram of digital gold.