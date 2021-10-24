Airline announces new services to UAE

Dubai: The national air carrier of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced regular flights to Fujairah from three cities in Pakistan. PIA will launch flight to Fujairah from Lahore on October 25 and flights from Islamabad and Peshawar will begin from October 27.

In August, PIA launched flights from Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi to Ras Al Khaimah. At present, PIA is operating flights from all major Pakistani cities to different emirates of the UAE. PIA has increased its number of flight services to the UAE as the UAE eased entry restrictions for residents stranded in Pakistan.

At the same time, PIA also announced that it had acquired an Airbus-320 on dry lease for six years. It is the third aircraft to be inducted into the airline’s fleet under current management.