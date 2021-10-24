Austria proposes law to legalise assisted suicide.

The federal government of Austria has presented a proposed legislation to legalise assisted suicide for chronically ill adults, according to a statement released on Saturday by the federal chancellery.

Following a judgement by Austria’s Constitutional Court in December, which found that prohibiting assisted suicide was unconstitutional because it violated a person’s right to self-determination, the new law spells out the criteria under which it will be permissible in the future.

Adults who are chronically or terminally ill can now make plans for assisted suicide under the new law.

They must consult with two doctors who would certify that the person is capable of making independent decisions. A 12-week delay must also be observed, which might be lowered to two weeks for individuals in the last stages of their illness.