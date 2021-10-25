Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The rising crude oil price has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.98. During trading, it slipped down to 75.04, lower by 14 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian currency had settled at 74.90 against the US dollar. The rupee is trading at 20.44 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12%.