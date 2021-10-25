Govinda gifts wife Sunita a BMW car on Karva Chauth; shares pic

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, actor Govinda gave his wife Sunita Ahuja a car. Govinda took to Instagram to share photos with Sunita, giving fans a preview of the festivities.

After the celebrations, Govinda posed on a terrace with Sunita Ahuja in the first photo. Govinda chose a crimson kurta-pyjama and a blue Nehru jacket for his outfit. Sunita looked stunning in a crimson saree with traditional jewellery. The couple smiled for the lens. Govinda and Sunita in front of their new BMW automobile in the second photo.

Govinda described the photos when he shared them on social media: ‘To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you (red heart emoji). My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena (But measure my love today with this small gift) (winking face with tongue emoji).’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVayGCthPgc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

‘You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove @bmwinfinitycars.’

Sunita also shared several photos on her Instagram profile while doing the Karwa Chauth ceremonies. She wrote in the caption of one of her posts, ‘Happy karvachauth to all my friends god bless you all.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVaw81_skWh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVaxCNXMLPH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sunita and Govinda married in 1987. Tina Ahuja is the couple’s daughter, and Yashvardhan Ahuja is the couple’s son. In the presence of their close friends, the couple reaffirmed their wedding vows in London on their 25th anniversary.