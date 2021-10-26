China postpones Beijing Marathon indefinitely

Beijing: China has decided to postpone the Beijing Marathon indefinitely. The decision was taken as the daily number of Covid-19 cases are surging in the country. The marathon was scheduled to be held on October 31. In 2020, the event was suspended. A marathon in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the first Covid-19 cases were detected in 2019-end, was cancelled on Sunday.

Beijing authorities also restricted entry to the city and asked citizens not to leave unless necessary.

Also Read: Iran nuclear deal efforts at critical phase: US envoy.

China reported 43 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Confirmed cases in China now total 96,840, while the death toll remains firm at 4,636. As per the data released by the Health Ministry in the country, 75.6% or 1.068 billion of Chinese citizens has fully vaccinated.