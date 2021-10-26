New international travel rules in United States.

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden issued an order on Monday setting new immunisation requirements for most foreign national air travellers. The new regulations replaced the travel restrictions that were specific to China, India, and parts of Europe, beginning on November 8th.

The exceptional travel restrictions in the United States were originally enforced in early 2020 in response to the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Most non-US residents who have spent the preceding 14 days in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe with no border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran or Brazil are denied entry.

The White House said on September 20th that the restrictions on fully vaccinated flying travellers from 33 nations would be lifted in early November

The Biden administration also outlined the steps that airlines must take to ensure that international tourists have been vaccinated before boarding flights to the United States.

This month, the CDC announced that it would accept any vaccine approved for use by the US regulators or the World Health Organization, as well as mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from travellers which excludes the Sputnik vaccine, which has been widely utilised in Latin American countries.

According to the CDC, there are no religious exemptions for international travellers who want to evade COVID-19 requirements.

Foreign air travellers will be required to produce vaccination proof from an ‘authoritative source,’ and airlines will be required to confirm that the last dose was at least two weeks prior to the date of departure.

The Biden administration intends to release details later this week about its intentions to eliminate prohibitions on national border crossings for immunized foreign nationals on November 8th.