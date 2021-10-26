Royal Oman Police foils major drug smuggling bid

Muscat: The Coast Guard Police Command in Oman has foiled a major drug smuggling bid and recovered more than 46 kilograms of crystal drug from a boat. The forces also arrested three crew members of the boat.

Also Read: New travel protocols for citizens announced in UAE

Meanwhile, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested four people for possessing, trafficking and use of narcotic drugs. The General Administration of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control has seized more than 205 kilograms of crystal, morphine and hashish, and 2,757 tablets of psychotropic substances.