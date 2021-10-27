Beijing Marathon postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases in China.

The Beijing Marathon has been postponed indefinitely after the event was cancelled on Sunday due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in China.

After being postponed in 2020 because to COVID-19, the marathon was supposed to resume this year.

The Wuhan Marathon, scheduled for last Sunday, has also been cancelled, with the new date yet to be announced.

China’s national health authorities said on Tuesday that 43 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, up from 39 the day before.

The number of confirmed cases in mainland China has now reached 96,840, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636.