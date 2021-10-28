At least 10 people in UP, Rajasthan arrested for celebrating Pak T20 win

A man was detained in a sedition case for reportedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in a T-20 World Cup match, police stated on Thursday. In the previous few days, at least nine more persons have been arrested and held in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on identical allegations.

According to a complaint of Punit Shakya of Hindu Jagran Manch, Niaz, a resident of Faizganj Behta, uploaded a photo of the Pakistani flag on Facebook after the match and made objectionable comments in support of Pakistan. Shakya said in his lawsuit that Niaz’s message went viral, causing fury among internet users.

Niaz was arrested for sedition and under relevant parts of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday and was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. Seven persons have been charged in five separate incidents in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun, and Sitapur for allegedly using filthy language against the Indian cricket team.

Also Read: BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan granted bail by Bombay High Court

Three engineering students from Jammu and Kashmir were detained on Wednesday for posting joyful messages on their WhatsApp status. They were studying at an Agra university. A private school teacher in Udaipur, Rajasthan, was detained on Wednesday, a day after the school administration fired her for reportedly posting a WhatsApp status congratulating Pakistan’s victory.

Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 encounter on Sunday, their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup competition in 13 attempts.