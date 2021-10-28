North Korean President Kim Jong Un asks people to ‘eat less’ until 2025

Pyongyang: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has ordered the people in the country to ‘eat less’ till 2025 as the country is facing food crisis. Food prices are rising sharply in the country due to lack of supply.

North Korea had closed its borders with China in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic and now the country has said that the borders will be reopened only by 2025. North Korea imports almost all items from China as the country faces sanctions from US and other countries. China is the only country in the world which has normal relationship with the Communist Korea.

UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization claimed that the country will be short of 860,000 tons of food this year. The UN World Food Program has estimated that about 40% of North Korea’s population is undernourished. As per a report of Radio Free Asia, people are already starving to death from surging food prices.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters and US and UN sanctions for the crisis.