Thailand: Woman cuts rope holding painters 26 floors high

Bangkok: According to police, an angry resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope of two painters, as she wasn’t told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said.

Pol. Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of Bangkok, told The Associated Press that the woman is facing charges for attempted murder and also for the destruction of property.

Pongjak did not disclose why she cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently upset when the workers appeared outside her room and that she hadn’t seen an announcement by the condo that they would be working on October 12.

On social media, a video clip showed two painters asking the residents on the 26th floor to open the window. According to Song, one of the painters, he and two friends lowered themselves from the 32nd floor of the building to repair a crack. Upon reaching the 30th floor, he noticed the rope was heavier, and when he looked down, he saw someone on the 21st floor open a window and cut the rope. He tried asking for help from other units, but no one was there. They were supported by the third colleague from the top floor, noted Praphaiwan Setsing, the resident who helped them escape.

According to Praphaiwan, her British husband saw one of the painters signaling for help and called her to ask her what was wrong. ‘This incident is shocking and should not happen at all,’ she said.

The condo management accompanied the painters to the police station to report the incident. At first, the 34-year-old woman denied she was responsible, but police sent the rope to be fingerprinted and DNA tested, according to media reports. The woman and her lawyer appeared at the police station on Wednesday. Following the police showing her the CCTV footage and forensic evidence, she confessed but denied any intention to kill the workers.

The suspect has been released temporarily, according to Pongjak. Within 15 days, an indictment will be filed in provincial court, he said. On a charge of attempted murder, she faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.