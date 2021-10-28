WhatsApp history transfer is now possible from iPhone to any phone with Android 12

According to Google, Android users can now transfer their WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to their Android device. It was possible to transfer WhatsApp history from an iPhone to a Samsung device for a short while, but now this capability is being extended to Google Pixel phones as well. Additionally, Google announced that any phone launching with Android 12 will be able to do the same.

In the coming months, it won’t just be Samsung and Google devices that will be able to access it. The transfer works rather simply. Get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Simply connect it with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable. Your Pixel is connected to your iPhone with it, and then when prompted during the initial setup, you scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all of your conversations, media, and more to your Pixel.

According to GSM Arena, the data is securely transferred between the phones. It said that WhatsApp has been working closely with Google to ensure that confidential information and files are always protected.

During the transfer, the iPhone won’t be able to receive new messages while the chat history will just be copied over to the Pixel.