Hrithik surprises Vikram Vedha’s whole action team with sneakers

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan certainly understands how to appreciate a team’s efforts! Once again, the actor surprised the entire action team with a number of sets of shoes on the floors of ‘Vikram Vedha’. Fans thanked Hrithik for the ‘perfect gift’ on social media. Hrithik has given goodies to his team before, he did the same thing on the sets of ‘WAR’ and ‘Super 30’ as well.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the first action sequence of ‘Vikram Vedha’ had been completed.

According to social media posts, the action sequences in the film were shot in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The project is a Hindi version of the 2017 Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and is being produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

Saif Ali Khan also appears in the movie. They previously shared the screen in the film ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’ (2002).