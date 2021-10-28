Google CEO forgets to unmute himself on video call; shares video

The number of video calls have increased with virtual meetings taking precedent in the work-from-home era of COVID times. The majority of us have repeatedly forgotten to unmute ourselves and have kept talking, discovering the mistake only after someone else pointed it out.

Sundar Pichai, the Google CEO, appears to have made the same mistake as ‘ordinary folks’ like us. On Wednesday (October 27), Pichai took to Twitter to share a video in which he initially forgot to unmute himself. ‘Always remember to unmute…thanks @KermitTheFrog for joining us on @YouTube #DearEarth and chatting about some of our shared interests,’ Pichai tweeted, along with a short, two-minute video clip of his interaction with Muppet character Kermit the Frog.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke on Google Meet with Kermit the Frog as part of YouTube’s ‘Dear Earth’ series, which addresses sustainability challenges and possible solutions. ‘Hai there, Sundar,’ Kermit, a Muppet character created in 1955, said to Pichai, who responded, but could not be heard due to his microphone being muted. ‘Sundar, I think you are on mute. Wow, can’t believe I am talking to the CEO of Google, and he is on mute,’ Kermit says.

Read also: Johar to remake Tamil movie ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ in Hindi: Reports

Pichai becomes aware of the mistake around 11 seconds into the clip and unmutes himself. He tells Kermit, ‘Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,’ he said with a smile.

The two then discuss the types of YouTube videos they enjoy watching. Pichai shares that he and his kids enjoy watching cooking videos, especially how to make pizza. In addition to science videos, he also enjoys football and cricket highlights. Another funny moment is when Kermit replies, ‘I love cricket, yummy,’ obviously referring to insects, to which Pichai replies that he means ‘another kind of cricket’!