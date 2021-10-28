Johar to remake Tamil movie ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ in Hindi: Reports

As a remake master, Karan Johar is at the top of the game. He has remade several regional and Hindi films in the past, and is currently working on another. Adding to the list is the Tamil film ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, which starred Kathir and Anandhi. Mari Selvaraj directed it for Ranjith Pandurangan of Neelam Productions. It received many acclaims when it was released in 2018.

As per sources, this is the first Tamil film Karan has acquired the rights for remake. He has made films in other languages, including English, Hindi, and Marathi. However, he is now looking into remaking ‘Pariyerum Perumal’. Additionally, he has acquired the rights for the Malayalam film, ‘Driving License’, which he will produce with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The source adds, like ‘Dhadak’, ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, which means ‘the God who mounts a horse’ and the character’s name, is a love story between a boy and a girl of different castes. The plot revolves around Perumal’s experiences with the love of his life.

Karan’s foray into remakes was with ‘We Are Family’ in 2010 which was a remake of the Hollywood film, ‘Stepmom’. It was followed by the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, ‘Agneepath’, in 1990. In 2012, Hrithik Roshan starred in the remake of ‘Agneepath’. Then in 2015 came ‘Brothers’ starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, which was a remake of the American thriller ‘Warrior’. Karan also had acquired the remake rights to Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu film ‘Dear Comrade’, but the pandemic derailed the project. Karan even bought the rights to the French film, ‘The Intouchables’, but things did not work out for him.

Karan is gearing up for his directorial comeback with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in the film. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.