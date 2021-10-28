‘Raj, Shilpa threatened me with underworld, I’ve sent Rs 75cr notice’: Sherlyn

Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to Shilpa Shetty and her husband-businessman Raj Kundra’s defamation lawsuit filed against her for Rs 50 crore. Sherlyn replied to the defamation notice by saying she sent a letter to the couple seeking Rs 75 crore for mental harassment and that it is being used to stifle any pursuit of justice.

‘Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty threatened me with underworld and now sent me defamation notice but I’ll not get scared. I request police to record my statement so that cognizance can be taken of my complaint. I’ve sent reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment,’ says Sherlyn Chopra. On October 14, she had filed a police complaint at the Juhu Police Station. She was served with a legal notice earlier on October 19th by Shilpa and Raj seeking an apology and Rs 50 crore in damages for making ‘false and baseless’ allegations against them.

According to the legal notice sent by their lawyer Prashant Patil, the 37-year-old actor must apologize publicly in leading newspapers and on digital media platforms within seven days or she will face civil and criminal charges. ‘Failing which my clients shall institute appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you (Sherlyn Chopra) without further reference to you,’ the notice said. ‘The entire allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra against Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money,’ it said. Raj Kundra and Sherlyn Chopra are both accused of creating pornographic content.

Sherlyn filed a complaint against Shilpa and Raj at the Juhu police station in Mumbai during the first week of October, accusing the couple of fraud. In her complaint, she also alleges harassment, cheating, and criminal intimidation.