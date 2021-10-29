North Korean innovations amid economic distress: Printing coupons and eating swans.

According to reports, North Korea is being pushed to innovate to deal with economic hardships and food shortages as anti-pandemic border lockdowns stretch on, from printing coupons as replacement cash to breeding ornamental black swans to eat.

International experts say that North Korea’s food and economic position is precarious as the harvest season comes to an end and there is evidence that it is boosting commerce and receiving huge shipments of humanitarian aid from China.

According to parliamentarians present at the briefing, South Korea’s intelligence service told a closed-door parliamentary session on Thursday that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had given orders ordering every grain of rice to be secured and all-out efforts devoted to cultivating.

Food insecurity has long plagued North Korea, with analysts claiming that economic mismanagement is aggravated by international sanctions over its nuclear weapons, natural calamities and now the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered unprecedented border closures.

Kim Jong Un acknowledged a ‘tight’ food situation and expressed regret for the sacrifices that civilians had to make to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak.