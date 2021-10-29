Tennis champion Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress

Panaji: Legendary Tennis player Leander Paes on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in the presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee, in Goa.

‘Happy to inform that Leander Paes joins TMC. I am too happy. He is my younger brother. I know him since I was the youth minister and he was very very young’, Mamata said. Trinamool Party welcomed the new member with an official twitter post which read, ‘We are extremely delighted to share that Shri Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!’

Paes, considered to be one of the greatest tennis players in doubles, holds the record for the most doubles wins in the Davis Cup. He has won eight men’s doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. The West Bengal Chief Minister had reached Goa a day before TMC campaigns in the poll-bound state, with the hope of making its way into the BJP fortress. Earlier today, actor and activist Nafisa Ali also joined the TMC at the same event in Goa.