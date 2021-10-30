UAE recalls its diplomats from Lebanon, issues travel advisory for citizens

Dubai: The UAE government has recalled its diplomats from Lebanon. The UAE also asked citizens and residents not to travel to Lebanon. The decision was taken in solidarity with the Saudi Arabian government.

Earlier, the information minister in Lebanon, George Kordahi has raised severe criticism against Saudi Arabia over civil war in Yemen. He said that thew Houthi rebels were only defending themselves against an external aggression. He also accused that homes, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed by the Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had banned all imports from Lebanon and also expelled the Lebanese ambassador from the country. Saudi Arabia gave him 48 hours to leave the country. Saudi Arabia also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon and also recalled its ambassador from Lebanon.

Kuwait also expelled the Lebanese ambassador and gave him 48 hours to leave the country.